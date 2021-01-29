Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

MDT stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $112.10. 105,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,173. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $121.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

