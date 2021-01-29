Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.73.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $7.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.35. 169,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,295. The company has a market cap of $315.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total value of $8,798,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,959,062,749.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,852 shares of company stock worth $155,899,982 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

