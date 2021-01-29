Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

IWR stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.73. 41,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

