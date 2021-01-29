Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 2,343 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.5% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Target by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.37. 57,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,808. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.14. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

