Cowen Raises Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target to $26.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.45.

AVYA stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.28 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

