CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) Shares Gap Down to $479.00

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $479.00, but opened at $460.00. CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) shares last traded at $465.44, with a volume of 56 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 338.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 304.17. The company has a market capitalization of £42.41 million and a P/E ratio of -23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87.

In related news, insider Jason Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($20,250.85).

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) Company Profile (LON:CPP)

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.