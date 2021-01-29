CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in AT&T by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,416 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.