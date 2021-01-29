Craig Hallum Raises Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $20.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Everi alerts:

Shares of Everi stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Everi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $694,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $97,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,220.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,750 shares of company stock worth $2,053,713. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,784,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everi by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after buying an additional 538,404 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Everi by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 952,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 430,585 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Everi by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 429,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Everi by 6,631.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.