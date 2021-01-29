Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €45.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHIA. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.20 ($57.88).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

