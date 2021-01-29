Credit Suisse Group Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $82.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International to an outperformer rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

TFII opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

