Credit Suisse Group Increases Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $25.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 253.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

