Credit Suisse Group Increases Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $60.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

RHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,289. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

