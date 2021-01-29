Credit Suisse Group Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $200.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.97. The firm has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,367 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after buying an additional 175,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,537 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

