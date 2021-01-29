Credit Suisse Group Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $65.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.50. 262,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,493. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

