Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 87.8% in January

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the December 31st total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

USOI opened at $4.82 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) by 180.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,920 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 122.71% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

