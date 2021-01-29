Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Acquires C$32,500.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,699,451.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$0.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. Crew Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.68.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

