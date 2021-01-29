Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 140.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,722. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.83.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

