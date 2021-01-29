Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,163 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZION. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

Shares of ZION traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.78. 17,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,517. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,364 shares of company stock valued at $983,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.