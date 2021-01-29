Crewe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,100 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 109,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 746,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,208 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 460,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,080. The company has a market capitalization of $430.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

