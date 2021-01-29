Crewe Advisors LLC Has $856,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.79. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,150. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.37.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.