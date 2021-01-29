Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 2,033 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2,234.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after purchasing an additional 377,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,425 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,825,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,690,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,620,000 after purchasing an additional 411,008 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 433,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,502,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

