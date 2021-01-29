Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.2% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,763,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,924,000 after buying an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,607,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.33. 32,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,383. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $247.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

