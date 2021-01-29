Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Square by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Square by 2.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $22,281,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.24. The stock had a trading volume of 211,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408,671. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

