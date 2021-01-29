CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.05

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $2.75. CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 163,837 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.38 million and a PE ratio of -48.62.

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$40.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRH Medical Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CRH)

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

