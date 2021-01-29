Critical Analysis: HEXO (HEXO) and Its Competitors

HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare HEXO to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO’s peers have a beta of 1.89, indicating that their average share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HEXO and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 6 8 2 0 1.75 HEXO Competitors 153 375 403 10 2.29

HEXO presently has a consensus target price of $1.15, indicating a potential downside of 82.36%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 6.73%. Given HEXO’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HEXO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HEXO and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million -$406.37 million -6.79 HEXO Competitors $220.51 million -$115.67 million -4.36

HEXO’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HEXO. HEXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% HEXO Competitors -206.12% -102.23% -20.52%

Summary

HEXO peers beat HEXO on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

