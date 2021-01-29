Critical Contrast: Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) & Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Penns Woods Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $324.80 million 1.28 $55.78 million $2.26 8.18 Penns Woods Bancorp $77.23 million 2.00 $15.67 million N/A N/A

Midland States Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Penns Woods Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 7.65% 6.36% 0.63% Penns Woods Bancorp 18.60% 8.08% 0.73%

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Midland States Bancorp and Penns Woods Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.76%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Summary

Midland States Bancorp beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. It also offers commercial lending products, including owner occupied commercial real estate, commercial real estate investment, real estate construction, and multifamily loans, as well as loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; and consumer installment loans for purchase of cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as appliances and other home improvement projects. In addition, the company provides residential first and second mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and commercial mortgage loans for multifamily and healthcare facilities. Further, it offers commercial equipment leasing, merchant, and treasury management services. Additionally, the company provides trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 67 banking offices in 48 communities. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs. It also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company operates through a network of twenty-six offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

