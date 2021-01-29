Critical Survey: Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and China Digital TV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics N/A -8.63% -5.57% China Digital TV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grid Dynamics and China Digital TV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics N/A N/A -$3.32 million N/A N/A China Digital TV $6.20 million 0.10 -$3.06 million N/A N/A

China Digital TV has higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics.

Risk and Volatility

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Digital TV has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grid Dynamics and China Digital TV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 7 0 3.00 China Digital TV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus price target of $12.63, suggesting a potential downside of 3.40%. Given Grid Dynamics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than China Digital TV.

Summary

China Digital TV beats Grid Dynamics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate primarily in the retail, technology and media, and financial services sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Ramon, California.

About China Digital TV

China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cable television (TV) value added services, which enables cable TV and Internet protocol television network operators to offer various TV content services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cloud platforms with embedded gaming and other applications that provide cloud computing technology-based digital video delivery solutions to television and telecommunication network operators. Its cloud platforms enable television and telecommunication network operators to use their two-way set-top boxes to run various value-added applications, such as video games, 3D games, educational applications, and business service applications, which are accessible on smart phones, tablet computers, personal computers, Internet TVs, and other devices. The company also provides 1+ Cloud Gaming cloud platform that offers 2D games, 3D games, motion-sensing games, and customized games; and interactive education application on the cloud platform primarily through cloud television programs, including nursery rhymes, early education, English language education, and online drawing for children of age 2 to 10. In addition, it offers cloud virtual reality (VR) services that enables users to access cloud server and use various VR applications, such as games, education, and media players; and technical support and services. Further, the company provides cloud platform system integration services, such as cloud computing software, hardware, and post-contract customer support services; and system development services comprising the development of customized cloud-based software applications. China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

