Critical Survey: IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) & Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IDEXX Laboratories and Aspira Women’s Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 3 0 2.75

IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $395.67, suggesting a potential downside of 17.96%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than IDEXX Laboratories.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Aspira Women’s Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $2.41 billion 17.09 $427.72 million $4.89 98.62 Aspira Women’s Health $4.54 million 179.52 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -43.28

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Aspira Women’s Health. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEXX Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 19.20% 198.91% 25.75% Aspira Women’s Health -337.05% -169.68% -103.94%

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Aspira Women’s Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. The company also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market. It markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. Aspira Women's Health Inc. has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test. It serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

