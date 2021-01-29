Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.37 and last traded at $65.80. Approximately 2,098,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,172,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.24.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,789 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,488 shares of company stock worth $4,040,752. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.