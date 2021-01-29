Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,157.29

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6,157.29 and traded as high as $6,434.00. Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) shares last traded at $6,370.00, with a volume of 189,160 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,131.82 ($67.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,450.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,157.29. The firm has a market cap of £8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06.

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

