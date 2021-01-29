Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,708,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,342 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 23.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 787,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 150,316 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 29.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 63,558 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

