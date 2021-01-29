CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

CFB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. 6,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,845. The stock has a market cap of $604.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

