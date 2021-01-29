Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,418 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 79,271 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 183,424 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $37.99 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $309,561. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

