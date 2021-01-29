Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $112,000 Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OII. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $887.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $439.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.23 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

