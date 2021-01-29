Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,410 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TALO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of TALO opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

