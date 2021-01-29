Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 840 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 788,293 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 130,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 132,740 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 58,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UFS cut O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

NYSE OI opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

