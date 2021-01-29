CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 5.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $250.00. The company traded as high as $216.80 and last traded at $212.49. 3,409,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,100,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.93.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $14,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216,223 shares of company stock valued at $226,035,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,523,000 after buying an additional 230,491 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,251 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after acquiring an additional 149,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

