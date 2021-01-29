Crown (CRW) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0777 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $8,926.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,118.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.86 or 0.01156901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.63 or 0.00483499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002068 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004527 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,443,447 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

