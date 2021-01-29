CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Reaches Market Cap of $110,862.92

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. CryptoEnergy has a total market capitalization of $110,862.92 and $7.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoEnergy token can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00011748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoEnergy has traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00125713 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00264172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00065029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00311473 BTC.

CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700 tokens. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en.

CryptoEnergy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

