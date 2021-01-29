CryptoFlow Price Tops $0.0004 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $34,362.38 and approximately $555.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00046218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00116616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00063131 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00245950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00060391 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,794.70 or 0.82379694 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

CryptoFlow can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

