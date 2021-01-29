Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CRH were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 588,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CRH by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CRH by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 74,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 378,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CRH stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

