Csenge Advisory Group Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

