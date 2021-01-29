Csenge Advisory Group Has $337,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Newmont were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $59.73 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $85,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

