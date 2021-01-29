Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 592,926 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 272.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 435,355 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 260,068 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 454,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 190,483 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at $2,633,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

