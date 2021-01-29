Csenge Advisory Group Sells 306 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Sony were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of SNE stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. Sony Co. has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.