Csenge Advisory Group Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 78,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,996,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 141,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 62,087 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

