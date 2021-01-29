CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSLLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

CSLLY opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CSL has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

