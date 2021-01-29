CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after acquiring an additional 452,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,552,000 after acquiring an additional 215,649 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,262,000 after acquiring an additional 96,187 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CSX by 14.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CSX by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,997,000 after acquiring an additional 255,393 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

