Cubic Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,975 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,644,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,537,000 after purchasing an additional 697,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,388 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,808,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,861,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000,000 after acquiring an additional 609,389 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 397,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

