Cubic Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises 1.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of LKQ worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 22,842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 552,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 1,059.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

LKQ stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.29. 59,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

